Angel City defeats Chicago for its first win of the season
Angel City forced an own goal in the 40th minute for a 1-0 victory on the road against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.
The win was Angel City’s (1-2-1) first of the season.
A Red Stars defender was the last player to touch Claire Emslie‘s free kick, redirecting the ball into the net to put Angel City ahead. There was nothing Alyssa Naeher — fresh off a SheBelieves Cup championship with the U.S. women’s national team — could do to stop the shot.
An L.A.-based nonprofit with support from Angel City FC is using soccer to help children stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border cope with waiting for asylum.
Chicago (2-1-1) responded with pressure in the second half, including a header that went off the crossbar, but couldn’t find the breakthrough.
The Red Stars were without forward Mallory Swanson, who was hurt while playing with Naeher and the U.S. last week.