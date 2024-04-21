Claire Emslie scores twice to power Angel City past North Carolina

Angel City FC forward Claire Emslie, shown here playing against the New York / New Jersey Gotham on March 26, scored two goals in a 2-1 win over the North Carolina Courage at BMO Stadium on Sunday.

Claire Emslie scored twice and Angel City beat the North Carolina Courage 2-1 in front of a sellout crowd at BMO Stadium.

It was Angel City’s first home win of the year.

After teammate Alyssa Thompson was fouled at the top of the box, Emslie snuck the ensuing free kick into the upper right corner to put Angel City (2-2-1) up in the 23rd minute.

Angel City FC Angel City defeats Chicago for its first win of the season Angel City forces an own goal on Chicago in the 40th minute to take a 1-0 road victory over the Red Stars for its first win of 2024.

In the 54th, Thompson sent a pass behind the defense for Emslie, who ran onto it and chipped her shot over Casey Murphy at the top of the box.

Advertisement

Tyler Lussi volleyed in a free kick at the back post in the 73rd minute, bringing it to 2-1.

The Courage (3-2-0) had 15 shots.