Galaxy beat shorthanded New York City FC

Ola Kamara scored his first goal since coming over from Columbus and coach Sigi Schmid pushed his starters through a full first half as the Galaxy beat a shorthanded New York City FC, 3-0, in an exhibition at the StubHub Center on Saturday.
Tomas Hilliard-Arce, the first-round pick in last month's draft, got the second goal on a second-half header and Baggio Husidic closed out the scoring, banging home a rebound in stoppage time as the Galaxy evened their record at 1-1.
New York, playing its second game in as many days, rested many of its starters. But defender Ronald Matarrita did his teammates no favor when he drew a red card late in the first half, leaving them to play on with 10 men.
The Galaxy played the first half with most of the players who figure to be in their opening-day lineup. Kamara started up front ahead of a withdrawn Gio dos Santos and a midfield of Ema Boateng, Jonathan dos Santos, Romain Alessandrini and Perry Kitchen.
