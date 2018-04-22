Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't score, so the Galaxy are shutout by Atlanta United 2-0

When the Galaxy added Zlatan Ibrahimovic to their roster last month, coach Sigi Schmid's task was to find a way to integrate the Swedish superstar into the offense.
Instead, Ibrahimovic has become the offense, scoring the team's last three goals and leading L.A. in both scoring and shots on goal. When he finds the back of the net, the Galaxy win. When he doesn't, they don't.
And they didn't Saturday, when the Galaxy were shut out 2-0 against Atlanta United before a sold-out crowd announced at 25,846 at StubHub Center.
Josef Martinez gave United the only goal it would need midway through the first half, tapping in the rebound of a shot that deflected off a Galaxy defender. Miguel Almiron added an insurance goal on a penalty kick deep in stoppage time.
Martinez's goal was his sixth of the season; that's two fewer than the Galaxy have scored. So while Atlanta leads the East with 17 goals, the Galaxy, who were shut out for the third time, are second to last in the West in scoring.
The Galaxy have failed to score nine times in 21 games since Schmid took over last summer. And while Ibrahimovic isn't the problem, he hasn't been the solution either. In his last three games the Galaxy (3-3-1) have scored just one goal. Neither Ola Kamara, the team's major winter acquisition, nor Romain Alessandrini, last season's leading scorer, has scored since the first half of the first game.
The closest the Galaxy got to a goal Saturday was in the 89th minute when Atlanta defender Greg Garza collided with Ibrahimovic in the 18-yard box, but referee Baldomero Toledo did not call a penalty.
Injuries have been a factor. The Galaxy, who haven't been able to use the same lineup twice this season, didn't even wait for the game to start before losing a player Saturday, with midfielder Jonathan dos Santos limping off to the locker room during warmups. Dos Santos, who had a calf strain, was replaced by Baggio Husidic, who hadn't started since breaking a bone in his leg last May.
It wasn't all bad news for the Dos Santos family though, because Jonathan's older brother Giovani came off the bench midway through the second half, making his first appearance since straining his hamstring in the second week of the season. But the uncertainty of which players will be available from week to week has complicated Schmid's job.
"It's still going to take some time to build the chemistry with everybody," he said. "We have to see who's available and who we think complements each other. Every game is a good gauge for us. And every game is another opportunity for us to understand each other better."
Even a fully healthy Galaxy would have had trouble keeping up with United's quick and deep attack, one led by Martinez, playmaker Almiron and teenager Ezequiel Barco.
Yet despite dominating the game statistically, Atlanta — 5-1-1 and unbeaten in six straight — needed a lucky break on Martinez's goal, which ended a flurry in which United put three shots off the goalpost in less than two minutes.
The first came from Martinez, who stutter-stepped, then bounced a penalty kick off the left goalpost. About a minute later Galaxy keeper David Bingham redirected an Almiron try from distance off the crossbar, and second after that Julian Gressel's right-footed shot from the right side of the penalty area also hit the frame.
This time United got lucky, though, with the rebound rolling up the upper body of Galaxy defender Daniel Steres, then falling to Martinez near the goal line for the easy tap-in.
Almiron then sealed the win with his fourth goal of the season.
