Streaking Galaxy expect Ibrahimovic back for showdown with FC Dallas

But even by that measure the last two wins, both 1-0 victories, were especially ugly, the first coming in a game the Galaxy finished with just 10 men and the second in a match in which the team was held to one shot on goal. And while neither won Schmid's team style points, they did earn it six points in the standings, giving the Galaxy consecutive wins for the first time in a year and consecutive shutouts for the first time since 2016.