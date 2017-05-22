Galaxy surprise U.S. Navy veteran with a college scholarship

U.S. Navy veteran Tamara Lindsay thought Friday would be like any other day, really. She was going to help the Galaxy and Habitat for Humanity build a home for a family in need, then probably go get something to eat and enjoy her evening. Little did she know.

During the construction, Galaxy member and reps from Southern New Hampshire University stopped everything for a special presentation. They gave Tamara a full scholarship to SNHU.

An overwhelmed Lindsay, who lives in Los Angeles, was speechless afterward, as you can see in the tweet below.

“The L.A. Galaxy is committed to serving its community and supporting our fans throughout the many local neighborhoods,” said Galaxy President Chris Klein. “It’s an honor to continue our relationship with Southern New Hampshire University in a way that gives back to the so many deserving men and women of Los Angeles.”

