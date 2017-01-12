Galaxy to open, close MLS season with conference rival FC Dallas

The Galaxy will welcome expansion club Minnesota United to the StubHub Center and will also play home games against New York City FC, Montreal and MLS Cup finalists Seattle and Toronto, according to the 2017 scheduled released by the league Thursday.

The Galaxy will open and close against preseason MLS favorite FC Dallas, playing in the StubHub Center on March 4 before concluding the 34-game regular season in Texas on Oct. 22.

The Galaxy will play five Sunday home games this year but just one after the start of the NFL regular season in September. That scheduling footnote took on added importance earlier Thursday when it was announced the Galaxy would share their stadium with the San Diego Chargers for the next two seasons.

The Galaxy will play 16 games on Saturday – six home and six away – including a mid-August trip to Georgia to play first-year Atlanta United. The away schedule also features games against Orlando, Minnesota and the New York Red Bulls as well as a July game against San Jose at Stanford Stadium.

The Galaxy will play four weekday home games.

The schedule (all times Pacific):

March 4 vs. FC Dallas, 1 p.m.

March 12 vs. Portland, 4 p.m.

March 18 at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.

April 1 at Vancouver, TBA

April 7 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Orlando City, noon

April 23 vs. Seattle Sounders, 1 p.m.

April 29 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

May 14 at New York Red Bulls, 3 p.m.

May 21 at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

May 27 at San Jose, 7 p.m.

May 31 vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

June 3 at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

June 17 vs. Houston, 8 p.m.

June 21 at Colorado, 6 p.m.

June 24 vs. Kansas City. 7:30 p.m.

July 1 vs. San Jose at Stanford, 7 p.m.

July 4 vs. Real Salt Lake. 7:30 p.m.

July 19 vs. Vancouver, TBA

July 22 at New England, 4:30 p.m.

July 29 vs. Seattle, TBA

Aug. 6 at Portland, 1 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Aug. 23 at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 vs. San Jose, 4 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Toronto, TBA

Sept. 24 at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

Sept. 27 at Houston, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Oct 22 at FC Dallas, 1 p.m.

