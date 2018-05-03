Boxing wastes marquee weekend to grab a whole lot of attention

Loeffler continued: "[You're] going from the first fight where you had a mutual respect for each other to now [where] they really don't like each other. Gennady feels like Canelo didn't respect him or the sport to take it seriously enough while he was tested in Mexico. Canelo, I'm sure, has taken offense to some of the things Gennady has said. It's really devolved into a situation where they don't like each other. If the fight happens, you'll see a whole different type of promotion, but you'll also see a much different fight with both guys being more aggressive than in the first."