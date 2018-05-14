LAFC runs unbeaten streak to six with 2-2 draw against New York City FC

Carlos Vela scored his first goal at home and LAFC extended its unbeaten run to six matches with a 2-2 draw against New York City FC on Sunday night.
Los Angeles (6-2-2) is 2-0-2 at Banc of California Stadium and hasn't lost since a 5-0 defeat at Atlanta United on April 7.
David Villa and Ishmael Tajouri-Shradi each scored for New York City (6-2-3), which is 0-2-2 in its last four road games while being outscored 11-4 in that span.
Tajouri-Shradi got a point for New York City with his 75th minute equalizer on a sharp-angle shot from the edge of the six-yard box after Vela scored his sixth goal from outside the 6-yard box in the 66th minute to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead.
New York City had two quality chances to come away with the win. Los Angeles goalkeeper Tyler Miller blocked Jesus Medina's shot with his face in the 77th minute, and Tyler Zimmerman deflected Jo Inge Berget's shot just wide in the 81st.
