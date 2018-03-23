Diego Rossi rewards LAFC's patience with a record-setting start to his MLS career

Rossi scored the first goal in the expansion team's history in LAFC's 1-0 win over Seattle in its season opener, then did even better in the second game, scoring twice and assisting on the other three goals in a 5-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. It was just the sixth time in league history – and first since 2008 -- that a player was involved in five goals in a single game and it earned Rossi MLS Player of the Week honors.