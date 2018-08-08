LAFC faces the Dynamo with a spot in the U.S. Open Cup finals on the line

But it’s an opportunity LAFC will try to seize without all its players. Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye is out for the season after undergoing ankle surgery, forward Adama Diomande, who has a team-leading nine goals, came out of Sunday’s loss to the New York Red Bulls in the 69th minute with a hamstring injury and is doubtful for Wednesday’s match, and forward Christian Ramirez, acquired from Minnesota on Monday, is ineligible to play in Houston since he appeared in an Open Cup game with his old team.