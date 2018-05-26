A look at each of Mexico's disappointing finishes over the last six World Cups

Mexico, Brazil and Germany are the only countries to advance out of group play in each of the last six World Cups. Although Brazil went on to win two titles and Germany one over that span, Mexico has lost its first game in the knockout stage each time. As a result, El Tri goes to Russia still searching for that elusive fifth game, a milestone it achieved just once, in 1986, when it played host to the tournament and made it to the quarterfinals. Here's how those other World Cups ended for Mexico: