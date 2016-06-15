Tite will coach Brazil’s national team

Corinthians Manager Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, known as Tite, has been named the new coach of Brazil’s national team, according to his club.

The announcement was made by Corinthians President Roberto de Andrade on Wednesday, a day after the Brazilian Football Confederation said it had fired Dunga as national coach.

Dunga was dismissed after Brazil’s elimination from the Copa America. Brazil failed to get past the group stage after drawing 0-0 with Ecuador, beating Haiti 7-1 and losing 1-0 to Peru on Sunday.

In 2015, Corinthians won the Brazilian Championship under Tite’s leadership.