Best part of the World Cup? Nicolas, the taxi driver

His 80-year-old mother lives near the corner of Fairfax Avenue and Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles, where he once lived. He is partial to Ukrainian vodka, is 58, has an expired U.S. passport and an expired California driver’s license and his grandfather was an artillery captain in Berlin. When I asked if his grandfather was on the German side, Nicolas pulled the cab over to the curb – he was driving a real taxi that day – and admonished me.