Soccer! U.S. women's team continues its dominance while men's team searches for a coach

In addition to exploring the ridiculous global dominance of the U.S. women, this week we’ll give a shout-out to Canadian superstar Christine Sinclair, who is poised to become the most prolific scorer, male or female, in soccer history; talk about the men’s team, which is trying to move forward after missing its first World Cup in 32 years; touch on what the increasing diversity in U.S. Soccer could someday mean for the sport; and offer a brief update on where the Galaxy and men’s national team are with their coaching searches (Spoiler alert: They’re both trying to hire the same guy).