What to watch in international soccer this weekend

Teams are battling for bragging rights this weekend in Spain while Juventus fights to end the title race in Italy and Manchester City tries to write history in England.
La Liga: Though the league race has been decided, there will be a lot on the line when Real Madrid travels to Barcelona for El Clasico on Sunday (BeIN Sports, 11:25 a.m. PDT). Barcelona (26-0-8) already had won the Copa del Rey before clinching its 25th La Liga championship last week and now hopes to become the first team to finish a Spanish league season unbeaten.
What it won't win is the Champions League, but sometime bitter rival Real Madrid has a chance to do so after advancing to the final with a two-leg win over Bayern Munich. So which team is better, the unbeaten league champion or the team going for its third consecutive European title? We'll find out Sunday.
Serie A: With a four-point lead and three games left, Juventus can clinch its seventh consecutive Italian title this weekend. But it will need help. First Juventus must take care of business Saturday when it hosts Bologna (BeIN Sports, 11:40 a.m. PDT). Then on Sunday it will need visiting Torino to either win or draw against second-place Napoli (BeIn Sports, 6 a.m. PDT).
EPL: If you want to watch history, you'll have to get up early Sunday. Manchester City, which plays on NBCSN at 5:30 a.m. PDT, might make it worth your while.
If City, which has already won the league title, scores at least two goals in a win over visiting Huddersfield Town, it will break EPL season records for goals, victories and points.
If it wins out — it finishes the season with games at home against Brighton and on the road at Southampton — City would match the record for most points in a major European league set by Juventus in 2013-14.