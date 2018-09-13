What to watch in international soccer this weekend

EPL: You’ll have to get up early Saturday to see this weekend’s top match in the Premier League with Tottenham playing host to first-place Liverpool (NBCSN, 4:30 a.m. PDT). The Reds (4-0) have lost just one of their last 12 EPL matches dating to March and Sadio Mane has led the way this summer, scoring four times. Tottenham is off to a 3-1 start but will be without midfielder Dele Alli (hamstring) and keeper Hugo Lloris (thigh). Also on Saturday surprising Watford, also unbeaten, plays host to struggling Manchester United, which has lost two of its four matches (NBC, 9:30 a.m. PDT).