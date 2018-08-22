UCLA defender Hailie Mace makes U.S. women's national soccer team

UCLA senior defender Hailie Mace, who scored in her international debut last April, was named Wednesday to the 23-player U.S. team for two upcoming women’s friendlies with Chile.
The first game will be played Aug. 31 at StubHub Center followed by a Sept. 4 reunion at Avaya Stadium in San Jose. The friendlies are the final tuneups before the U.S. begins World Cup qualifying Oct. 4.
Mace, a 2017 semifinalist for the Hermann Trophy, soccer’s version of the Heisman, scored against Mexico in her only appearance for the U.S. team. She is one of two college players on the national team roster. Tierna Davidson, a Stanford junior, is the other.
Also called into training camp, which will begin this weekend at StubHub Center, was forward Mallory Pugh, a former UCLA recruit, and defender Kelley O’Hara. Both are returning from injuries.
Diamond Bar’s Alex Morgan, who leads the U.S. with 10 goals and three assists in 11 games this year, is also on the roster. A crowd of more than 20,000 is expected for the StubHub Center match.
The U.S. last played in Carson in August 2017, beating Japan 3-0. The Aug. 31 match will be the 14th the women have played at the StubHub Center, more than in any other stadium.
The U.S. (9-0-2) is the defending world champion. The Americans have never played Chile, which has already qualified for next summer’s World Cup in France, marking the first time it will play in the tournament.
“This is a great time to get two games against a country that has already qualified for the World Cup,” U.S. coach Jill Ellis said in a statement. “Their style of play will be helpful in our final preparations for World Cup qualifiers.
“This will be a good chance to get the group together and share playing time before we come back together in October."
The roster:
Goalkeeper: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)
Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Stanford), Hailie Mace (UCLA), Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)
Midfielders: Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage), McCall Zerboni (NC Courage)
Forwards: Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC)