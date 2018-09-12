U.S. soccer defeats Mexico in fiery battle of youth

And until he lost his cool, Lainez, who was wearing his age, 18, on his back, was perhaps the most impressive, bedeviling U.S. defenders with his ball control. The Club American midfielder, who made his international debut last week, nearly stole a goal late in a tedious first half when he deked Trapp to the ground along the end line, dribbled around him toward the near post then slipped the ball in front for Roberto Alvarado.