Galaxy's Jermaine Jones and Sebastian Lletget are among U.S. players called up for World Cup qualifiers

Coach Bruce Arena has called up an experienced 24-man roster for a pair of crucial World Cup qualifiers this month with Honduras and Panama.

“We put together a roster that we think has balance and one that gives us an option in playing a number of different ways,” Arena said of the team, which features 14 players off MLS teams, seven from Europe and three from Mexico. “It’s a roster where the primary rationale is to help us be successful in these two games, but we’re also looking down the road and bringing in some young players that we think have an opportunity to be an important part of the national team program as well.

“Our approach to these games is simple: We want to win.”

The U.S., winless two games into the final 10-game Hexagonal round of CONCACAF qualifiers, desperately needs points to climb out of the cellar. Its first chance comes March 24 when the Americans play host to Honduras at Avaya Stadium in San Jose.

The U.S. then heads to Panama for another qualifier March 28.

Neither team will be a pushover: Honduras has qualified for the last two World Cups while Panama beat the U.S. in the third-place game of the 2015 Gold Cup.

The roster features 19 players with World Cup qualifying experience, including forward Clint Dempsey, who missed the last two qualifiers with an irregular heartbeat; goalkeeper Tim Howard, who suffered an adductor fracture in last November’s qualifier with Mexico; and defender Geoff Cameron, who is coming back from an MCL strain.

Other key selections include forwards Jozy Altidore and Bobby Wood; defenders John Brooks and Omar Gonzalez; and midfielders Michael Bradley and Christian Pulisic.

Also named to the team were Galaxy midfielders Jermaine Jones and Sebastian Lletget. Jones is suspended for the Honduras game after picking up two yellow cards in the November qualifiers. For Lletget, meanwhile, the Honduras game will be something of a homecoming since he was born in San Francisco and played youth soccer with a club in Santa Clara.

“It’s something special to be a part of it,” he said.

Among those not chosen was German American defender Timmy Chandler, who is also suspended for the Honduras game because of yellow-card accumulation.

“Obviously being suspended for the first game, I didn’t think it was worth having Timmy travel from Europe,” Arena said.

Also excluded were defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Eric Lichaj, who are both dealing with injuries.

To qualify for next summer’s World Cup, the U.S. must finish in the top three of the six-team hexagonal. The fourth-place team can also make it to Russia by beating the fifth-place team from the Asian qualifying tournament in a two-leg playoff in November.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Middlesbrough), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids; 33/0), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: John Brooks (Hertha Berlin), DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Geoff Cameron (Stoke Cit), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union) Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Jermaine Jones (Galaxy), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Sebastian Lletget (Galaxy), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Twitter: kbaxter11