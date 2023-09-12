Mexican national soccer team to play friendly at L.A. Coliseum on Dec. 16

Mexico players celebrate with the winner’s trophy after beating Panama 1-0 during the CONCACAF Gold Cup final on July 16 at SoFi Stadium.

Mexico’s national soccer team will return to the L.A. Coliseum on Dec. 16 to face Colombia in a friendly.

Mexico’s last game in Southern California was July’s Gold Cup final at SoFi Stadium, where it beat Panama 1-0. It last played at the Coliseum in July 2021, beating Nigeria 4-0.

Tickets for the December match will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at somoslocales.com.