Mexican national soccer team to play friendly at L.A. Coliseum on Dec. 16
Mexico’s national soccer team will return to the L.A. Coliseum on Dec. 16 to face Colombia in a friendly.
Mexico’s last game in Southern California was July’s Gold Cup final at SoFi Stadium, where it beat Panama 1-0. It last played at the Coliseum in July 2021, beating Nigeria 4-0.
Tickets for the December match will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at somoslocales.com.
Santiago Giménez scores in the 88th minute to lift Mexico to a 1-0 victory over Panama in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final at SoFi Stadium.