Mexican national soccer team to play friendly at L.A. Coliseum on Dec. 16

Mexico players celebrate with the CONCACAF Gold Cup trophy.
Mexico players celebrate with the winner’s trophy after beating Panama 1-0 during the CONCACAF Gold Cup final on July 16 at SoFi Stadium.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Staff WriterFollow
Mexico’s national soccer team will return to the L.A. Coliseum on Dec. 16 to face Colombia in a friendly.

Mexico’s last game in Southern California was July’s Gold Cup final at SoFi Stadium, where it beat Panama 1-0. It last played at the Coliseum in July 2021, beating Nigeria 4-0.

Tickets for the December match will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at somoslocales.com.

Kevin Baxter

