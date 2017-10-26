Soccer on TV this weekend: Man U takes on Tottenham

Although there will be top-flight soccer on TV all weekend, Saturday morning may be the best time to tune in with defending league champion Bayern Munich and Juventus will be in action, as will the top four teams in the English Premier League:

Serie A: Juventus, winner of the last six Italian titles, finds itself looking up at the leaders six games into this season, making Saturday’s away game with eighth-place AC Milan an important one. Led by the Argentine duo of Paulo Dybala (11 goals) and Gonzalo Higuain (4 goals, 3 assists) once-beaten Juventus has scored 31 times in 10 games. (BeIN Sports, 9 a.m. PT)

English Premier League: Manchester United, winless in EPL play this month, will need a big effort at home against Tottenham, which is unbeaten in its last seven, winning four straight by a combined score of 12-3. The winner Saturday (NBCSN, NBC Universo, 4:30 PT) will take over second in the league standings behind Manchester City, which travels to The Hawthorns to meet mid-table West Bromwich Albion. City tops the league with a massive +28 goal differential after nine games (NBCSN, 7 a.m.). Defending champion Chelsea also plays Saturday, meeting Bournemouth, which is just one spot out of last. (NBC, 9:30 a.m.)

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich has finished first in the last five seasons but entering Saturday, it finds itself in second, sandwiched between No. 1 Dortmund and third-place Leipzig, with the latter traveling to Allianz Arena riding a four-game league winning streak. (FS2, 9:30 a.m. PT).