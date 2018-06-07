Argentina is easy favorite, but who else will advance from Group D

The skinny: The world may be watching and cheering for Iceland, and if it is, it’s likely to nod off while doing so. Because while Iceland has the tournament’s most compelling backstory, it also has a plodding, unattractive style of play that puts as many as 10 men behind the ball. The attack is often limited to cautious counterattacks and set pieces, on which Iceland, with as many as eight starters taller than 6 feet, is exceptional. That makes every free kick and corner kick a scoring opportunity. But Iceland can’t control the ball and if it loses possession repeatedly in its own end, defensive breakdowns are inevitable.