World Cup: Sunday's TV schedule

GROUP G
ENGLAND VS. PANAMA
Where: Nizhny Novgorod
Time: 5 a.m. PDT
TV: FS1, Telemundo
The buzz: England could be without Dele Alli after the Tottenham midfielder missed training because of a thigh strain. Harry Kane, his club teammate, accounted for both of England’s goals in its opening win over Tunisia and will undoubtedly be the focus of the Three Lions’ attack again against Panama. Another win here and anything short of a Tunisia win over Belgium would send England on to the second round. Panama, in its first World Cup, felt fortunate to lose only 3-0 to Belgium. It needs at least a draw here — a big ask — to have a chance to advance.
GROUP H
JAPAN VS. SENEGAL
Where: Yekaterinburg
Time: 8 a.m. PDT
TV: Fox, Telemundo
The buzz: Both teams are coming off tournament-opening upsets, with Japan stunning a 10-man Colombia to become the first Asian team to beat a South American rival in a World Cup while Senegal surprised Poland on a pair of quirky goals. A win by either in this game would move that team a huge step closer to the second round; even a draw would help.
POLAND VS. COLOMBIA
Where: Kazan
Time: 11 a.m. PDT
TV: Fox, Telemundo
The buzz: A well-organized Senegal defense smothered Poland’s Robert Lewandowski in its opener; the Bayern Munich striker will have to get untracked if his team is to have a chance against Colombia. The Europeans could get key defender Kamil Glik back after an unexpectedly quick recovery from a shoulder injury. IColombia was hurt by a red card to Carlos Sanchez three minutes into its opening game, leading to a penalty-kick goal by Shinji Kagawa that gave Japan a 1-0 lead. Despite being a man down, Colombia played Japan even the rest of the way. If either team loses again here, its World Cup could be all but over.