World Cup: Sunday's TV schedule

The buzz: England could be without Dele Alli after the Tottenham midfielder missed training because of a thigh strain. Harry Kane, his club teammate, accounted for both of England’s goals in its opening win over Tunisia and will undoubtedly be the focus of the Three Lions’ attack again against Panama. Another win here and anything short of a Tunisia win over Belgium would send England on to the second round. Panama, in its first World Cup, felt fortunate to lose only 3-0 to Belgium. It needs at least a draw here — a big ask — to have a chance to advance.