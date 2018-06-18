A look at Tuesday's World Cup schedule

The buzz: After its shocking 5-0 rout of Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener, Russia can take a huge step toward the second round with a draw against Egypt while a win would put the host nation through. But it will be without playmaker Alan Dzagoev, who came out of the first game with a hamstring injury after 24 minutes. Denis Cheryshev took his place and with two goals became the first substitute to score in a World Cup opener. Egypt lost a heartbreaker to Uruguay in its first game, one record-setting striker Mohamed Salah watched from the bench with a shoulder injury. With Egypt facing elimination, he is expected to play Tuesday.