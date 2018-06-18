A look at Tuesday's World Cup schedule

A look at Tuesday’s World Cup matchups:
GROUP H
COLOMBIA VS. JAPAN
Where: Saransk
Time: 5 a.m. PDT
TV: FS1, Telemundo
The buzz: With Radamel Falcao joining James Rodriguez, the World Cup’s leader scorer four years, Colombia’s attack is more potent than it was when the team made a surprising run to the tournament quarterfinals in Brazil. Now it has to prove that wasn’t a fluke and that makes this game one Colombia can’t afford to lose given what comes next. Japan, meanwhile, is a team in turmoil, having sacked coach Vahid Halilhodzic in April in favor of Akira Nishino. Japan has lost two of three games since.
POLAND VS. SENEGAL
Where: Moscow
Time: 8 a.m. PDT
TV: Fox, Telemundo.
The buzz: Poland was stung by the loss of center back Kamil Glik to a training injury, opening more holes in an already leaky defense. On offense, the Poles are pretty much one-dimensional, with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski having scored 16 of the team’s 28 goals in its 10 qualifiers. He’ll need some more against Senegal, which can be frighteningly good if winger Sadio Mane, forward Keita Balde and center back Kalidou Koulibaly are on. But Senegal can also be frustratingly inconsistent if they are not.
GROUP A
RUSSIA VS. EGYPT
Where: St. Petersburg
Time: 11 a.m. PDT
TV: Fox, Telemundo.
The buzz: After its shocking 5-0 rout of Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener, Russia can take a huge step toward the second round with a draw against Egypt while a win would put the host nation through. But it will be without playmaker Alan Dzagoev, who came out of the first game with a hamstring injury after 24 minutes. Denis Cheryshev took his place and with two goals became the first substitute to score in a World Cup opener. Egypt lost a heartbreaker to Uruguay in its first game, one record-setting striker Mohamed Salah watched from the bench with a shoulder injury. With Egypt facing elimination, he is expected to play Tuesday.