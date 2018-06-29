World Cup: Saturday's matchups

The buzz: Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly escaped a red card in Portugal’s group-stage finale, which would have left him ineligible for this game. That referee’s decision could prove huge since Ronaldo has four of Portugal’s five goals here, including a late equalizer and a game-winner. Portugal started slow in the last European Championship, going winless in group play and advancing to the knockout round as a third-place team. But it gave up one goal the rest of the way, winning four straight games — only one of which ended in regulation — to win its first major international title. More than half the players from that team are on the roster here, so Portugal is experienced playing under pressure. Uruguay, a group champion, is the only team that has yet to allow a goal in this World Cup. It won its first two games 1-0, then came alive in the group-stage finale, blitzing Russia 3-0 while getting goals from both Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani. That’s a good sign if you’re a Uruguay fan.