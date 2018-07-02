World Cup: Tuesday's matchups

The buzz: Sweden’s rout of Mexico earned it first place in the group and its first appearance in the knockout round since 2006. The Swedes were seconds away from an unbeaten group stage with only Toni Kroos’ goal deep in stoppage time for Germany in the second game to mar their record. Andreas Granqvist, who plays club soccer for Krasnodar in the Russian Premier League, had two of the team’s five goals — both on penalty kicks — in group play while Robin Olsen had two shutouts in goal. Switzerland, back in the knockout phase for the second straight World Cup, lost to Argentina in extra time four years ago. It played to two draws in group play sandwiched around a win over Serbia in a game decided on Xherdan Shaqiri’s goal in the 90th minute. These teams have met 28 times previously, with Switzerland winning 11 times and Sweden 10. They last faced one another in 2002. They have never squared off in a World Cup.