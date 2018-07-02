World Cup: Tuesday's matchups

ROUND OF 16
SWEDEN VS. SWITZERLAND
Where: St. Petersburg
Time: 7 a.m. PDT.
TV: FS1, Telemundo.
The buzz: Sweden’s rout of Mexico earned it first place in the group and its first appearance in the knockout round since 2006. The Swedes were seconds away from an unbeaten group stage with only Toni Kroos’ goal deep in stoppage time for Germany in the second game to mar their record. Andreas Granqvist, who plays club soccer for Krasnodar in the Russian Premier League, had two of the team’s five goals — both on penalty kicks — in group play while Robin Olsen had two shutouts in goal. Switzerland, back in the knockout phase for the second straight World Cup, lost to Argentina in extra time four years ago. It played to two draws in group play sandwiched around a win over Serbia in a game decided on Xherdan Shaqiri’s goal in the 90th minute. These teams have met 28 times previously, with Switzerland winning 11 times and Sweden 10. They last faced one another in 2002. They have never squared off in a World Cup.
COLOMBIA VS. ENGLAND
Where: Moscow
Time: 11 a.m. PDT.
TV: Fox, Telemundo.
The buzz: England hasn’t won a knockout-round game at the World Cup since 2006 but it’s played well in Russia, with Harry Kane leading the group stage in scoring with five goals despite sitting out most of the final game and a half. Colombia, a surprise quarterfinalist four years ago, won its group but didn’t look particularly sharp in doing so, losing the opener to Japan — a game it played with 10 men — and edging Senegal in the last game. Three of Colombia’s five goals have come in the 70th minute or later and James Rodriguez, the Golden Boot winner in Brazil, has yet to score here. He is also questionable for the England game because of a calf injury.