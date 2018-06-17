How the Mexican national team has brought me closer to my own father

Any serious soccer fan who says that Mexico has a legitimate chance of winning the World Cup is straight up lying to you. The bookmakers gave us 100-1 odds before the tournament started. But long shot or not, my father still secretly believes they can win. I do too, and I'm sure millions of other Mexican-born dads and their American-born kids feel the same way. That conviction is rooted in this gut feeling that you can always catch that one lucky break capable of change your fate, that the impossible is achievable despite the odds. In soccer, hope is the last thing to die. Come to think of it, that’s also the case in the real world.