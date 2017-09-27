Auburn offers refunds for basketball season tickets after charges against assistant coach

On Monday, Auburn sold out of men’s basketball season tickets for the fourth straight year. A day later, assistant coach Chuck Person was one of 10 people charged in U.S. District Court in New York as part of an investigation into corruption in college basketball.

Anybody regretting the purchase of tickets in light of Person’s arrest need not worry. The university is offering full refunds to season ticket holders who request them, according to AL.com.

The university “had a few people request refunds, and those were granted,” a spokeswoman told AL.com Wednesday morning.

Person has been suspended without pay. The former Lakers assistant faces six charges for bribery, fraud and conspiracy.

USC assistant coach Tony Bland also was arrested Tuesday as part of the same investigation. He has been accused of several crimes, including conspiracy to commit bribery and wire fraud.

