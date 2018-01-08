Does Bill Belichick want to coach the New England Patriots in 2018? 'Absolutely,' he says

Bill Belichick had one word Monday for those wondering if he will return as the coach of the New England Patriots after this season.

“Absolutely,” he told reporters on a conference call ahead of the Patriots’ AFC divisional round playoff game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

The question came up following a weekend full of speculation on the topic. ESPN reported Friday of a rift between Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft, stating, among other things, that the coach “left the impression with some friends that the current dynamic was unsustainable.”

The Patriots released a joint statement Friday from Belichick, Brady and Kraft calling such theories about their relationship to be “unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate.”

Belichick said Monday: "I haven't read the article. I've already commented at length about that situation. Nothing has happened since then. So I don't have anything to add to it.”

Also this weekend, the New York Daily News quoted unnamed sources close to Belichick as suggesting the Patriots coach may have interest in the opening with the New York Giants.

“Look, I know we've been through this before,” Belichick said Monday. “I know you want to report on things that are inaccurate and unattributable. I'm not really interested in responding to all those random, and I would say in a lot of cases, baseless comments."

He added: "Right now my interest is trying to do the best I can for our football team to get ready for Saturday night against Tennessee."

