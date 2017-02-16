Glen 'Big Baby' Davis: Doc Rivers was 'lucky' to win NBA championship with the Celtics in 2008

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers may have an NBA championship on his coaching résumé, but one of his former players is not impressed.

Glen “Big Baby” Davis played under Rivers for more than six years, including one-plus with the Clippers, and was part of the Celtics’ title run in 2007-08. But when asked this week whether he thinks Rivers is overrated as a coach, Davis replied, “I think so.”

Earlier in the conversation on the podcast “In The Zone with Chris Broussard,” Davis blasted Rivers for the way he handled Davis’ release from the Clippers and criticized the coach for often riding his players too hard.

Davis also said Rivers was “lucky as hell” that star players Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen came to the Celtics via trade before their championship season, joining a roster that included All-Star Ray Allen. Boston had won only 24 games the previous season.

“What Doc had in ’08 was special, and he was lucky as hell,” Davis said. “The year before that, they were wearing trash bags. But then the next year, they win it, now he’s one of the best coaches ever? I’m just not feeling that.

“You give credit to K.G. You give credit to Paul Pierce. You give credit to Ray Allen. Those are the guys that made sure whatever Doc needed to be done got done, and so now it’s easy for Doc to do his job.”

Davis said then-executive director of basketball operations Danny Ainge also deserves some credit for that team’s success. But as far as Rivers is concerned, Davis said, “I’m off that Doc tip, man.”

