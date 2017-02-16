Isn't it a little too soon for a movie about Tom Brady, Deflategate and Super Bowl LI? Apparently not

Tom Brady. Deflategate. The biggest comeback victory in Super Bowl history.

What a story! One day, after some time passes, that might make a great Hollywood movie.

Just think of it. In the same season he was suspended for his alleged role in under-inflating footballs, the New England Patriots superstar cements his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time by winning a fifth Super Bowl in dramatic fashion.

Movie studios are going to go nuts over this one — when the right time comes.

Right now, a lot of us are suffering from a little Patriots fatigue, especially when it comes to the years-long Deflategate saga. And the 39-year-old Brady is still at the top of his game and doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon, so we will likely be seeing him on TV every week during football season for years to come.

But someday, when this is all just a fuzzy memory, it will make for an excellent cinematic experience.

Someday. In the distant future.

Wait. Here’s something on that very topic from Deadline.com:

“A new book and feature film project about Tom Brady, who has won more Super Bowls than any quarterback in NFL history, is on its way. Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, the writers behind Disney’s “The Finest Hours” who were nominated for an Oscar for “The Fighter,” and New York Times bestselling author Casey Sherman are reteaming.

“Joining up with them is Boston journalist Dave Wedge, who was Sherman’s co-author on “Boston Strong.” Tamasy and Johnson used the book as part of their source material for [the movie] “Patriots Day,” which they got story by credit on and also executive produced.

“The Brady book and film will chronicle the New England Patriots superstar’s come-from-behind win in Super Bowl LI, but it’s not going to shy away from controversy and will include the team’s battle to overcome the Deflategate debacle in 2014, follow Brady’s fall from grace and then his triumphant return to lead the Patriots to his fifth world championship.”

As I was saying, this whole Tom Brady/Deflategate/Super Bowl story is huge right now. Hollywood studios better strike while the iron is hot on this one.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii