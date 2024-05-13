Topsy-turvy game ends with Dodgers beating Giants in extra innings

Kiké Hernández rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run to tie the score in the seventh inning Monday.

When the season ends, and the Dodgers reflect on their 162-game journey through the schedule, the details of Monday’s game against the San Francisco Giants aren’t likely to be remembered.

The result probably will be lumped in with dozens of others, another indistinguishable thread in the tapestry of a six-month season.

But for one crisp Bay Area night, in front of a split crowd of 35,000 at Oracle Park, both the Dodgers and the Giants — and large swaths of their rival fan bases — hung on the anticipation of every little twist.

And in the Dodgers’ 6-4 win, there were plenty of them in a game that featured an early pitchers’ duel, a late-inning bullpen battle, and a dramatic extra-inning ending, when Will Smith hammered a go-ahead two-run double in the top of the 10th and J.P. Feyereisen converted an improbable save for a shorthanded Dodgers bullpen.

The fireworks started early. Mookie Betts hit a leadoff home run, only for Giants center fielder Luis Matos to answer in the second inning with a three-run blast.

The starting pitchers offered little separation, with Giants right-hander Jordan Hicks giving up two runs over five innings, and Dodgers Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto surrendering four runs while pitching into the sixth.

The Dodgers tied score at 3-3 by manufacturing runs in the fifth (on a Shohei Ohtani infield single) and sixth (on a Gavin Lux ground-rule double). They did it again the seventh, knotting the score at 4-4 on Kiké Hernández’s pinch-hit home run.

Finally, the tension reached its apex in the bottom of the 10th.

With several of their top relievers out because of injuries, and all of their available late-inning options having been burned in the regulation innings, the Dodgers were down to Feyereisen — an injury-plagued veteran with a 9.00 ERA this season — as their best bullet remaining in the bullpen.

That made Smith’s two-run double in the top of the inning imperative, arriving at a crucial time for both the catcher (who entered the night in an 0-for-16 slump) and the team (which was coming off a series loss to the San Diego Padres).

Then, in an early season environment that felt like something more, Feyereisen secured just his fifth career save, using a game-ending double-play to put the climatic final touch on a rollicking one-night script.