Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores, updated playoff pairings

Oxford Academy (25-5) vs. Eastside (22-10), 10 a.m.

Hesperia Christian (18-5) vs. Jurupa Valley (19-12), 10 a.m.

At Barber Park in Irvine

San Bernardino at Orange County Pacifica Christian Azusa at Edgewood

South El Monte at Buena Park Oxford Academy at Lancaster Desert Christian

Diamond Bar at Village Christian Colony at Rancho Mirage

Oxnard Pacifica at Santa Monica Chino Hills at Chino

Culver City at Camarillo St. Francis at Ontario Christian

St. John Bosco at South Torrance Beckman at Los Alamitos

Arcadia at Hart Ayala at Moorpark

Huntington Beach at Corona Harvard-Westlake vs. Orange Lutheran at Hart Park, 6 p.m.

(All games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)

# 12 Sylmar at #1 Chatsworth #3 L.A. Wilson at #2 Marquez

#4 San Fernando at #1 Garfield #15 Palisades at #3 Granada Hills Kennedy

(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

#5 LA University at #1 Community Charter #11 Fulton at #10 LACES

#9 VAAS at #4 Bell #11 Sotomayor at #2 Narbonne

#5 El Camino Real at #1 Granada Hills #3 Carson at #2 Birmingham

(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

#1 Granada Hills, bye #9 El Camino Real at #8 Narbonne #12 Sun Valley Poly at #5 Sylmar #4 Bell, bye #3 Carson, bye #11 Cleveland at #6 Legacy #10 San Pedro at #7 Taft #2 Birmingham, bye

(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

#17 Animo Venice at #16 Downtown Magnets #20 Central City Value at #13 Community Charter #19 Animo Robinson at #14 Triumph Charter #18 CALS Early College at #15 L.A. Jordan

#17 Sun Valley Magnet at #16 Van Nuys #20 Stella at #13 Fremont #19 Los Angeles at #14 Rancho Dominguez #18 SOCES at #15 Grant

#17 Westchester at #16 South Gate #18 Franklin at #15 LACES

(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

