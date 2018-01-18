Bulls' Kris Dunn falls face first after dunk, chips and dislocates two teeth [Video]

Kris Dunn did not lose any teeth. And the Chicago Bulls point guard didn’t suffer a concussion.
But, man, the face-first fall he took following a dunk Wednesday night against Golden State sure looks painful.
According to the Bulls, Dunn chipped and dislocated his two front teeth. Dunn was evaluated and cleared of any concussion symptoms.
The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter of the Bulls’ 119-112 loss to the Warriors in Chicago. After stealing the ball from Golden State’s Klay Thompson, Dunn appeared to hang on to the rim a little too long on his dunk and hit the floor hard with his front teeth.
How hard? Take a look at this shot of the floor where he landed.
"There was a good little chunk that he took out of the floor. ...," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. "Tough kid."
Bulls teammate Zach LaVine added: "He's got some strong teeth. He must be drinking milk and everything."
Twitter: @chewkiii