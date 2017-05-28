Long Beach State to host one of 16 college baseball regionals

Long Beach State will be one of 16 host sites when the NCAA Division I baseball tournament begins this week.

Pairings and seedings will be announced during a selection show beginning at 9 a.m. Monday on ESPN2. This will be the first time Long Beach State hosts a regional since 2008.

Each regional will feature four teams playing in a double-elimination playoff. Regional winners advance to one of eight super-regionals, which are best-of-three, head-to-head playoffs for a spot in the College World Series.

The 49ers (37-17) won the Big West Conference with a record of 20-4, three games ahead of runner-up Cal Poly (28-28) and four ahead of third-place Cal State Fullerton (34-21).

Pac-12 Conference champion Oregon State (48-4) and runner-up Stanford (40-14) will also host regionals. The Beavers are the top-ranked team in the nation.

Five Atlantic Coast Conference teams and four from the Southeastern Conference were chosen as hosts.

The ACC hosts are North Carolina, Louisville, Florida State, Clemson and Wake Forest. SEC hosts are Louisiana State, Florida, Kentucky and Arkansas.

The other host schools are Texas Tech and Texas Christian of the Big 12 Conference, Southern Mississippi of Conference USA and Houston of the American Athletic Conference.