College baseball regionals: Davidson punches a super ticket

Will Robertson hit a two-run single in the fifth inning and Davidson held on for its second upset of North Carolina in three days, a 2-1 victory Sunday night at Chapel Hill, N.C.

Best known as the school where Stephen Curry played basketball, the 2,000-student private institution 20 minutes from Charlotte, N.C., became the sixth No. 4 regional seed to advance.

The Wildcats (35-24) moved on to a best-of-three super regional series next weekend and sent the top-seeded Tar Heels (49-14), the tournament’s No. 2 overall seed, into an earlier-than-expected offseason.

Michael Busch hit a homer in the fifth inning for North Carolina.

Oregon State 8, Yale 1: Michael Gretler hit a three-run homer in a five-run third inning and the host Beavers (51-4), the No. 1 national seed, cruised to the regional title.

Alex Stiegler hit a run-scoring double to give the Bulldogs (34-17) a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Wake Forest 12, West Virginia 8: Stuart Fairchild homered twice and drove in six runs, and the host Demon Deacons (42-18) won the regional.

Fairchild hit a grand slam to highlight a six-run fourth inning and hit a two-run shot an inning later to help Wake Forest reach its first super regional since 1999.

Kyle Gray hit a two-run homer for the No. 2-seeded Mountaineers (36-26).

Louisville 8, Xavier 7: Josh Stowers hit a three-run homer before delivering a tying double in the seventh inning, and Logan Taylor knocked in the go-ahead run to help the host Cardinals (50-10) win the regional.

Xavier (34-27) scored three runs in the seventh inning for a 7-6 lead.