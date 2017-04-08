College basketball: Arizona's Chance Comanche declares for NBA draft but does not hire agent

Arizona sophomore Chance Comanche has declared for the NBA draft, but will not hire an agent.

Comanche said in a statement released by the school Saturday that he will gather information about his draft status, then make the best decision for his future with his family.

A 6-foot-11 forward from Beverly Hills High, had a limited role as a freshman in 2015-16 before becoming a regular contributor for the Wildcats this season.

Comanche led Arizona by shooting 57% from the floor and averaged 6.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while appearing in all 37 games for Arizona.

Comanche is not projected to be selected in either of the next two NBA drafts by Draft Express, but has size and athleticism that might intrigue some teams.

Clemson Coach Brad Brownell said point guard Shelton Mitchell will have arthroscopic knee surgery and need six weeks to recover. Brownell said that Mitchell should be ready for individual summer workouts. Mitchell is a transfer from Vanderbilt and last year played his first season with the Tigers. He finished second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.8 points game and led Clemson with 103 assists. Brownell also said reserve guard Ty Hudson is leaving the program after two seasons.