Bryce Rainer of Harvard-Westlake selected in first round of MLB draft

Harvard-Westlake shortstop Bryce Rainer
Harvard-Westlake shortstop Bryce Rainer.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Bryce Rainer, a shortstop from Harvard-Westlake High, was taken No. 11 overall by the Detroit Tigers in Sunday’s Major League Baseball amateur draft.

He comes from the school that has produced first-round draft picks Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jack Flaherty, Max Fried and Lucas Giolito. His coach, Jared Halpert, calls Rainer, “the best high school baseball player I’ve ever seen.”

The recommended draft slot bonus for No. 11 is $5,712,100.

As a freshman, Rainer was primarily used as a pitcher and went 9-0 when Harvard-Westlake won the Southern Section Division 1 championship. He didn’t pitch as a sophomore in 2022 as he started to focus on his hitting while playing third base and outfield. The last two years, he has played shortstop and pitched in relief.

His senior season was marked by consistency and a growth in maturity. He had 49 hits, a .505 batting average and nine saves as a closer in helping the Wolverines reach the Division 1 championship game.

“He really just buried himself in the team this year,” Halpert said of Rainer.

Rainer received the news of his selection while watching from his home in Simi Valley with family and friends.

He’s 6 feet 3, hits left-handed and has a powerful arm.

