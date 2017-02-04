College basketball: No. 2 Baylor loses second in a row; No. 3 Kansas upset

Kamau Stokes scored 15 points and Kansas State held off a late rally to hand No. 2 Baylor its first home loss of the season, 56-54, on Saturday in Waco, Texas.

Stokes made both of the Wildcats' field goals in the final 6:29, including a baseline jumper with 1:40 to go off an inbounds pass with one second left on the shot clock that made it 55-51.

Baylor's Johnathan Motley missed two shots in the final seconds with a chance to tie the game, the latter of which was blocked by D.J. Johnson of the Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 Big 12) as time ran out and the Bears lost their second consecutive game.

Motley led Baylor (20-3, 7-3), which lost 73-68 at No. 3 Kansas on Wednesday, with 17 points and 14 rebounds, but he made only six of 17 shots from the field.

Iowa State 92, at No. 3 Kansas 89: Deonte Burton hit seven three-pointers and scored 29 points, Monte Morris added 25 and the Cyclones rallied from a big halftime deficit to end the Jayhawks' 51-game winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse.

Naz Mitrou-Long added six three-pointers and 22 points for the Cyclones (14-8, 6-4 Big 12), who had a school-record 18 3-pointers while forcing the Jayhawks (20-3, 8-2) into 21 turnovers.

They also overcame a monster performance by the Jayhawks' Frank Mason III, who had a career-best 32 points while going 9 of 11 from the field, 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and 10 of 12 at the free throw line.

It was 82-all at the end of regulation, but a basket by Morris and Burton's final 3-pointer gave the Cyclones a cushion. The Jayhawks closed within 87-86 on a free throw by Josh Jackson, but Morris answered with a deft baseline pass to Donovan Jackson, whose three-pointer with 26.7 seconds left silenced the crowd.

Devonte Graham hit a three-pointer with 10.1 seconds left to give Kansas a chance. But after Morris hit both free throws at the other end, Svi Mykhailiuk's long 3-pointer at the buzzer missed badly.

The Cyclones ran off their bench to celebrate a stunning victory. It came on the heels of back-to-back losses for Iowa State, and back-to-back wins by the Jayhawks over No. 8 Kentucky and No. 2 Baylor.

Oklahoma State 82, at No. 7 West Virginia 75: Phil Forte scored all 13 of his points in the second half to lead the Cowboys to the road win. Oklahoma (15-8, 4-6 Big 12) has the league's longest current winning streak at five after No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas both lost on Saturday.

West Virginia (18-5, 6-4) had a chance to move into a second-place tie with Baylor but couldn't match Forte's production down the stretch.

Forte scored nine points over the final five minutes. Jeffrey Carroll led the Cowboys with 20 points, but he had only three after halftime, and Jawun Evans added 18.

Evans' driving layup put Oklahoma State ahead to stay, 71-69, with 4:17 left, and Lindy Waters' three-pointer and four free throws by Evans put the Cowboys up 78-74. Forte sealed the win by making all four of his free throw attempts in the final minute.

Redshirt freshman Lamont West scored a season-high 21 points for West Virginia and Tarik Phillip added 15.

No. 6 Louisville 90, at Boston College 67: Deng Adel scored a career-high 19 points, and Donovan Mitchell also had 19 as the Cardinals won for the seventh time in eight games.

Mangok Mathiang scored 16 points and Ray Spalding and Jaylen Johnson had seven rebounds apiece for the Cardinals (19-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Louisville's last four wins have come by an average of 33 points.

Ky Bowman scored 18 points and added five rebounds for BC (9-15, 2-9). The Eagles have lost nine of their last 10 games.

at Syracuse 66, No. 9 Virginia 62: Tyus Battle had a career-high 23 points, Andrew White also had 23 and the Orange beat a ranked team for the second time in eight days.

Syracuse (15-9, 7-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended its winning streak to four games and remained in the hunt for the postseason. The Orange beat Florida State 82-72 last Saturday.

Kyle Guy had 14 points for Virginia (17-5, 7-3 ACC), which failed to move into a tie with North Carolina for the conference lead.

The victory would have been the 1,000th for Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim, but the NCAA stripped him of 101 victories as part of punishment handed down in 2015 after a multiyear investigation of the school's athletic department. That leaves Boeheim at 899, three shy of matching Bob Knight for second place all-time behind Duke's Mike Krzyzewski.