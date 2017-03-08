College basketball: Bucknell returns to March Madness by winning Patriot League tournament

Kimbal Mackenzie scored 18 points to help send Bucknell into the NCAA tournament with an 81-65 victory over Lehigh in the Patriot League final Wednesday night.

The Bison (26-8) are back in the tournament for the first time since 2013 and seem ready to shake up the brackets one more time. Bucknell beat Kansas in 2005 and Arkansas in 2006 to earn a reputation as March upset masters.

They were knocked out in the first game each of the last two trips. But scouting reports can wait until after Sunday's field is announced. Nana Foulland and Zach Thomas had the electric home crowd ready to taste the tournament from the opening tip.

Bucknell opened the second half on a 12-0 run that turned Sojka Pavilion into zoo, complete with a dancing Bison (mascot) and a gyrating shark. The Mountain Hawks (20-12) didn't fare as well and lost in the Patriot League Tournament championship game for the second straight season.

ACC

No. 14 Duke 79, Clemson 72: Luke Kennard made two clutch jumpers in the final 2:04 to help No. 14 Duke thwart a rally by Clemson and advance to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. The fifth-seeded Blue Devils (24-8) play fourth-seeded and No. 8-ranked Louisville on Thursday at Barclays Center.

Kennard took a while to find his shot but finished with 20 points. Freshmen Jayson Tatum and Frank Jackson each scored 20 and picked up the slack while Kennard was cold. Jaron Blossomgame led Clemson (17-15) with 19 points and eight rebounds.

In other ACC games, Zach LeDay had a career-high 31 points to go with 15 rebounds as Virginia Tech (22-9) stopped the late-season charge of Wake Forest (19-13) with a 99-90 victory while Kamari Murphy had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Miami (21-10) dealt a serious blow to the NCAA tournament chances of Syracuse (18-14) with a 62-57 win.

Etc.

Kansas suspended star freshman Josh Jackson for the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament Wednesday after he backed into a parked car and fled the scene, the latest in a string of distracting legal troubles for the top-ranked Jayhawks. Coach Bill Self said Jackson would be eligible to play in the semifinals if the Jayhawks advance.