Shohei Ohtani creates the 50/50 club. Is he having the greatest Dodgers season ever?

Is Shohei Ohtani having the greatest Dodgers season ever? os Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke talk about the historical significance of today.

Six hits in six at-bats. Three home runs and two steals. Ten RBIs and 17 total bases. And then, at precisely 6:55 p.m. EDT in the top of the seventh inning, one signature moment that will forever live in baseball immortality.



