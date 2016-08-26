Check out these Air Jordan 1s made in honor of Craig Sager

What better way to honor sports broadcaster Craig Sager for his years of covering the NBA?

His own style of Air Jordan 1s, of course.

Jordan Brand has made Air Jordan 1s in the suit style that Sager is well-known for wearing on the sidelines at sporting events with the words “SAGER VISION” printed on the bottom of the soles. Music DJ/producer DJ Khaled revealed the shoes on his Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJhG257APxA/?taken-by=djkhaled&hl=en

According to Khaled, only two pairs have been made.

The shoes are not available to the public and it’s not known if they ever will be or more will be made.

It’s a perfect tribute to Sager, who is known for his colorful, distinct fashion and is battling leukemia. Hopefully, Sager will don these beauties in the upcoming NBA season.

