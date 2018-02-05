Advertisement

Super Bowl LII: A great night for Eagles fans, not so much for Philadelphia's lampposts, etc.

Chuck Schilken
By
Feb 05, 2018 | 9:40 AM
Philadelphia Eagles fans in South Philadelphia celebrate after Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4. (Elizabeth Robertson / TNS)

Sunday night was a good night to be a football fan in Philadelphia, as the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win the city's first-ever Super Bowl and first NFL championship since 1960.

It was not, however, a good night to be a lamppost in Philadelphia.

Eagles fans celebrate after Super Bowl LII by climbing a lamppost, which is a celebratory thing in the city of Brotherly Love..
Eagles fans celebrate after Super Bowl LII by climbing a lamppost, which is a celebratory thing in the city of Brotherly Love.. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Or a traffic light.

People sit on a felled traffic light pole while celebrating the Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LII in Philadelphia.
People sit on a felled traffic light pole while celebrating the Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LII in Philadelphia. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images)

Or a traffic sign.
A man carries a traffic sign as Eagles fans celebrate victory in Super Bowl LII in Philadelphia.
A man carries a traffic sign as Eagles fans celebrate victory in Super Bowl LII in Philadelphia. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images)

Or really anything on a pole.

People carry a broken pole while celebrating the Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LII.
People carry a broken pole while celebrating the Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LII. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images)

Or an awning.

Fans pass the remains of the canopy in Center City.
Fans pass the remains of the canopy in Center City. (Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images)

Or a potted tree.

Fans grapple with huge plant pots in Philadelphia to celebrate the Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LII.
Fans grapple with huge plant pots in Philadelphia to celebrate the Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LII. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images)
The flora carnage in Center City.
The flora carnage in Center City. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images)

Or a bus shelter.

Eagles fans crowd on to the top of a bus shelter.
Eagles fans crowd on to the top of a bus shelter. (Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images)

Or a garbage truck.

Eagles fans take to the tops of trucks during their Super Bowl celebration.
Eagles fans take to the tops of trucks during their Super Bowl celebration. (Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images)

Or store windows

Philadelphia police officers try to keep fans away from broken Macy's store windows.
Philadelphia police officers try to keep fans away from broken Macy's store windows. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images)

Or City Hall.

Yep, things got pretty nuts. And, surely, for most people it was good, clean fun for a city that hasn't been able to celebrate a football championship for way too long.

Fans celebrate near Broad and Locust streets.
Fans celebrate near Broad and Locust streets. (Tom Gralish / TNS)
It was a happy night for long-suffering Eagles fans.
It was a happy night for long-suffering Eagles fans. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)
Philadelphia police officers and joyous Eagles fans react at the end of Super Bowl LII.
Philadelphia police officers and joyous Eagles fans react at the end of Super Bowl LII. (Mark C. Psoras / TNS)

And, sure, the celebration caused a lot of damage. And some people had to be taken to the hospital with head injuries, lacerations and alcohol intoxication.

But at least no one died.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii

