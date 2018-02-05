Super Bowl LII: A great night for Eagles fans, not so much for Philadelphia's lampposts, etc.

Sunday night was a good night to be a football fan in Philadelphia, as the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win the city's first-ever Super Bowl and first NFL championship since 1960.
It was not, however, a good night to be a lamppost in Philadelphia.
Or a traffic light.
Or a traffic sign.
Or really anything on a pole.
Or an awning.
Or a potted tree.
Or a bus shelter.
Or a garbage truck.
Or store windows
Or City Hall.
Yep, things got pretty nuts. And, surely, for most people it was good, clean fun for a city that hasn't been able to celebrate a football championship for way too long.
And, sure, the celebration caused a lot of damage. And some people had to be taken to the hospital with head injuries, lacerations and alcohol intoxication.
But at least no one died.
