Jason Day moves into tie for second-round lead at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jason Day took one step back and two birdies forward to complete an eight-under-par 64 and join Jordan Spieth and Derek Fathauer as 36-hole leaders in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The second round did not finish until Saturday morning because of rain on Thursday and fog on Friday. The Monterey Peninsula featured sunshine on Saturday for the first time all week, though it will be a race to get the tournament back on schedule.

Day was coming off four consecutive birdies Friday at Spyglass Hill when play was stopped by dense fog. He returned Saturday morning and missed the green to the right on No. 13, chipped four feet by the hole and badly missed his par putt.

But the world's No. 1 player bounced back with a wedge that stopped within two feet of the hole for birdie on the par-five 14th, and a 30-foot birdie putt that slammed into the back of the cup on the par-three 15th. He finished with three pars, including a save on the 18th when he drove into the right trees, waited for the deer to scamper out of the fairway before hitting left of the green, and pitched to a foot.

They were at 10-under par.

Spieth shot a 65 at Spyglass Hill on Friday, finishing about five minutes before play was stopped by fog. This is the first time since the Masters last year that Spieth has had at least a share of the 36-hole lead. Spieth and Day were at 133.

Fathauer completed his 64 on Friday at Pebble Beach. He was at 134 and played Monterey Peninsula (par 71) on Saturday. Spieth and Day were at Pebble Beach, part of the celebrity rotation that features entertainers and athletes for the CBS Sports telecast.

They had a four-shot cushion on Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, two-time Pebble winner Brandt Snedeker and Rick Lamb. Of those four, Snedeker was the only one at Pebble Beach, where low scores are typical on sunny days with little wind.

Day faced no wind when he return, only soggy conditions and the morning chill.

“It was hard to feel your hands,” he said. The cut will be made after everyone has played all three courses.

Willett takes the lead at Mayback Championship

Reigning Masters champion Danny Willett took a three-shot advantage after three rounds of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia, scoring a five-under 67 to finish the day ahead of American David Lipsky.

The top-ranked player at the tournament was 16-under par after 54 holes, a score that could have been bettered had he not agonizingly missed out on an eagle in the final hole.

But the 29-year-old Englishman seems to be thriving despite unpredictable weather conditions at the Saujana Golf & Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, opening with three rounds of 67 or better for just the third time in his career.

“It was an up and down. I'd have taken 67 at the start of the day, it spreads to the top five and top six guys a bit more and further away,” said Willett, who birdied the last two holes.

“I'm not sure what will win it to be honest, depends on if we pitch up and it's flat calm. I think there's a few guys that can go low if it's windy like this. One or two under par is a good knock out there so I think it all depends on the weather tomorrow.”

The world number 15 has yet to win since he triumphed at the Masters in April 2016, and has only managed three top-10 finishes since.

Lipsky, searching for a first title since 2014, put on a sturdy showing to card a 68 and move within sight of Willett heading into the last day of the $3-million tournament co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and European Tour.

Frenchman Alexander Levy is also a contender in third place, thanks to a clean scorecard that included five birdies for 67.

Austria's Bernd Wiesberger, who put on a sizzling show with 11 birdies on Friday, lost ground after only managing a 73 to sit five shots away from the leader.

He is tied fourth with a host of golfers that includes Gregory Havret, Thailand's Panuphol Pittayarat and South Korea's K.T.Kim.

Indian star Anirban Lahiri, the 2015 Asian Tour number one, missed several putts in his round of 69 to end the third round in a share of ninth position.