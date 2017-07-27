Golf roundup: Matt Kuchar struggles with dizziness during first round of Canadian Open

Matt Kuchar fought dizzy spells in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday, four days after finishing second behind Jordan Spieth in the British Open at Royal Birkdale.

“I had a couple of spells where I got a little bit of dizzy and I felt weak,” Kuchar said. “I don't know where it came from. I've had plenty of time to get over the travel. Hopefully, it's just something that passes real quick. I shook it off the couple times it happened.”

The 39-year-old American became dizzy marking a ball and sought medical attention during the morning round at Glen Abbey. After playing the first 11 holes in four under, he made a double bogey on the par-4 third and bogeyed the par-four eighth en route to a one-under 71.

Kuchar was six strokes behind leaders Kevin Chappell, Matt Every, Hudson Swafford, Brandon Hagy and Ollie Schniederjans in the round that was suspended because of darkness after afternoon play was interrupted for nearly two hours by lightning and rain.

“He had been over to mark a putt after he missed it and got a little light-headed,” said playing partner Bubba Watson, a stroke back after a 66.

Kuchar has an endorsement deal with tournament sponsor RBC.

On Sunday in England, he finished three strokes behind Spieth. Kuchar had a one-stroke lead with five holes to play before Spieth rallied and pulled away with a birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie stretch.

Defending champion Jhonattan Vegas, Vijay Singh, Jim Herman, Peter Malnati and Martin Flores matched Watson at 66. Top-ranked Dustin Johnson had a 67. He eagled the par-5 13th and had six birdies and three bogeys.

Langer tops leaderboard at Senior British Open

Bernhard Langer shot a 2-under 69 in wind and rain Thursday at Royal Porthcawl to take the first-round lead in the Senior British Open in Bridgend, Wales.

The 59-year-old German star had five birdies and three bogeys for a one-stroke lead over 64-year-old Carl Mason of England and Mauricio Molina of Argentina.

Langer has nine senior major titles. He won by 13 strokes the last time the tournament was held on the south Wales course, finishing at 18 under in 2014.

“I do like the golf course,” Langer said. “You can be aggressive at times and you've got to be cautious at other times. I think my game plan is pretty good. It's just a matter of executing the shots and the putts.”

Scotland's Colin Montgomerie was two strokes at 71 back along with Americans Tom Lehman, Billy Mayfair, Tom Pernice Jr. and Billy Andrade, Australians Peter Lonard and Peter Fowler, France's Jean-Francois Remesy and South Africa's Chris Williams. Tom Watson and John Daly topped the group at 72.

Webb has one-shot lead at Scottish Open

Hall of Famer Karrie Webb shot a seven-under 65 in cold and windy conditions Thursday to take a one-stroke lead over Cristie Kerr in the Ladies Scottish Open.

Webb played the final 10 holes in 7 under at Dundonald Links in Irvine. The 42-year-old Australian star birdied the par-four ninth, made five straight birdies on Nos. 11-15 and added another birdie on the par-five 18th.

Kerr closed with a birdie on the No. 9 in her bogey-free round in the event sanctioned by the LPGA Tour for the first time. It has been part of the Ladies European Tour since 1986.

Fellow major champions Stacy Lewis and Inbee Park were tied for third at 69 along with Sei Young Kim, Lina Boqvist and Pornanong Phatlum. ANA Inspiration winner So Yeon Ryu had a 71, and Michelle Wie shot 72. Lydia Ko opened with a 74. She has gone a full year without winning on the LPGA Tour.

The Ricoh Women's British Open is next week at Kingsbarns.

Suri, McEvoy lead at European Open

Julian Suri birdied five of the last eight holes to join Richard McEvoy of England for a share of the lead at six-under 66 in the opening round of the European Open in Hamburg, Germany.

The 26-year-old American started with a birdie but dropped a shot at the second. There were no more bogeys afterward as Suri racked up another six birdies. Suri and McEvoy — who also shot six birdies and was bogey-free — have a one-stroke lead.

Defending champion Alexander Levy was among four tied at 5-under, alongside Chris Paisley, Stuart Manley and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel.

Fifteen-time European Tour champion Thomas Bjorn endured a difficult opening round of 74 on the North Course. The tournament is being hosted by Green Eagle Golf Courses, just outside Hamburg, for the first time.