Golf roundup: Hossler and Spaun share lead in Las Vegas

Beau Hossler and J.J. Spaun shared the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open lead Saturday after another breezy day at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

The 22-year-old Hossler birdied the par-four 15th and 18th holes for a bogey-free, five-under-par 66 — the best round of the day in the difficult conditions.

“It was one of those days you couldn't get ahead of yourself at all,” Hossler said. “As soon as you do that, you get yourself in trouble. I just tried to keep the ball on the fairway and keep it below the hole as much as possible and manage my game. To get out of there bogey-free is kind of a miracle, to be honest.”

The 27-year-old Spaun, the leader after the completion of the second round in the morning, bogeyed the par-3 17th and saved par with a 10-footer on the 18th for a 73.

“I just was trying to get comfortable out there,” Spaun said. “I was really uncomfortable considering the conditions and the position I was in. But, yeah, I kind of kept things together. Those last five holes were pretty brutal. So, to not really give too many shots back on those holes, it's not so bad as it looks.”

Hossler and Spaun, both winless on the PGA Tour, were at nine-under 204 — the highest leading third-round total by six strokes since the tournament went to one course in 2008.

Tony Finau was three strokes back after a 69. Tom Hoge (67), Gary Woodland (68), Chesson Hadley (69) and Patrick Cantlay (70) were 5 under.

“It was tough, but you've got to control your ball flight,” Finau said. “The balls are flying all over the place, but mentally you've just got to try to stay in it and take one shot at a time.”

Feng’s 63 has her in lead at Japan Classic

Defending champion Shanshan Feng fired a nine-under 63 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Tour's Japan Classic.

Feng carded seven birdies and an eagle at the Taiheiyo Club in Ibaraki to move to 15-under 129, two strokes ahead of Japan's Ai Suzuki, who was in sole possession of second place after a 65. Feng is aiming to become the first golfer on the LPGA Tour to defend a title in 2017.

Charley Hull of England had six birdies and an eagle for at 64 that put her in a tie for third at 10-under 134 with South Korean Min Young Lee.

Stacy Lewis shot a 67 and was tied for fifth with Anna Nordqvist, Lizette Salas and Japanese golfers Momoko Ueda and Ayaka Watanabe.

Lexi Thompson struggled with the conditions and offset three bogeys with three birdies for a 72 that left her in a tie for 42nd.

Aphibarnrat and Lowry share lead in Turkey

Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Shane Lowry will take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Turkish Airlines Open.

Kiradech started the third round on Saturday five shots behind leader Nicolas Colsaerts, and Lowry was six shots back. But Colsaerts, who led by five at the turn, carded a two-over 73 and gave the field hope.

Lowry shot a six-under 65 and Kiradech posted a 66 to reach 14 under for the tournament.

Colsaerts was two behind, along with Justin Rose (64) and Padraig Harrington (64) at Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort in Atnalya.