J.J. Watt's fundraiser for Tropical Storm Harvey relief has brought in more than $5.4 million

J.J. Watt’s effort to raise money to help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey in the Houston area has received an immense response, and the momentum at YouCaring.com/JJWatt seems to be building. In three days, the Texans’ defensive end has raised more than $5.4 million for the Houston Relief Fund.
“It’s incredible,” he said in a video posted Wednesday morning on Twitter. “The most difficult times seem to bring out the best in humanity, and that’s showing now so much.”
Watt has been tweeting video messages every time he sets a new target for the fund — and he’s been doing that a lot, especially in the last 24 hours.
On Tuesday morning, he raised the goal to $2 million after the previous target of $1.5 million had been met.
He raised it again later in the day to $3 million.
Then to $4 million.
Then to $5 million.
In his Wednesday morning video, Watt upped the goal to $6 million.
“Please keep sharing. Please keep donating,” he said. “I’m gonna make sure this money goes as directly to the people as possible.”
Twitter: @chewkiii