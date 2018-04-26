Potential No. 1 NFL draft pick Josh Allen apologizes for his racially insensitive tweets from high school

Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, in the mix as the potential No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's NFL draft, has apologized for using racial slurs in tweets he made when he was in high school.
The tweets, which have been deleted from his Twitter account, were first reported Wednesday by Yahoo Sports.
According to ESPN, Allen acknowledged to Stephen A. Smith that he composed the tweets, saying he was young and dumb at the time. Some of them appeared to be rap lyrics, and one was a reference to the sitcom "Modern Family." The tweets were from 2012 and 2013.
How the development will affect Allen's draft position is unclear, but it's somewhat reminiscent of the dust-up two years ago involving Ole Miss offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Ten minutes before the 2016 draft started, a video was posted on Tunsil's Twitter account showing him wearing a gas mask and smoking a substance from a bong. He was expected to be a top 10 pick, but at least two teams passed on him — Baltimore at No. 6, and Tennessee at No. 8 — and he slipped to Miami at No. 13.
