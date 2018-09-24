Valorie Kondos Field's new book is a good read on many levels

“I always tell our seniors, when they have a hard time moving on and graduating: ‘You know what, you being part of the UCLA gymnastics program, it’s not about gymnastics. It’s about everything that you’ve learned in this program and now you should take that and go do something else with it in life,’” said Kondos Field, 59. “Because otherwise you just become a hamster and keep spinning. And that’s part of it. I feel I’ve exhausted all there is to learn. I don’t need to win another championship. The most rewarding part of the job is helping 18- to 22-year-olds find their voice, figure out who they want to be in life.”